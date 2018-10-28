UPDATE – Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee to hold community vigil

UPDATE – Due to overwhelming response, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee has changed the venue for the “Vigil for Tree of Life: A Community in Solidarity” to the Sarasota Fairgrounds (behind Robarts Arena), 3000 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota.

The event, which is outdoors, is at 7 p.m. tonight; gates open at 6 p.m. Parking is in front of Robarts, off Fruitville Road. There will be a limited number of chairs; please feel free to bring folding chairs and blankets. Security will be enhanced; organizers ask for the public to have patience as they wait to get into the event. Due to increased security, reservations are required at jfedsrq.org

Howard Tevlowitz, the Federation’s chief executive officer, says the event is designed to bring the community together to mourn the lives of the 11 Jewish people murdered on Saturday at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Interfaith community members, clergy and law enforcement have been invited as special guests.

“We share the nation’s grief and outrage over this atrocity,” says Tevlowitz. “We send prayers to those who have lost loved ones for courage and strength in the days ahead. We also salute law enforcement and first responders who rushed to the scene to support their community and pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured.”

SNN will have live coverage of the vigil beginning at 5 pm.

EARLIER

SARASOTA – The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee invites the public to a “Vigil for Tree of Life: A Community in Solidarity” tomorrow night at 7 P.M.

The event is in the Beatrice Friedman Theater onThe Larry Greenspon Family Campus for Jewish Life, 580 McIntosh Road,. Due to increased security, reservations are required at www.jfedsrq.org.