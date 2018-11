SARASOTA- A Main Street Crosswalk is getting a makeover. Local artist, Careth Christine painted a crosswalk in the 1500 block of Main Street.

The City’s Public Works Department worked with the artist to test the painting materials and prep the crosswalk. Christine will be submitting another design for an additional crosswalk art project in the 1400 block of Main Street, for a later date.

For more information about the artist and her work, visit carethchristine.com.