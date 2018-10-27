MANATEE COUNTY- October is White Cane Awareness month. The white cane is a navigation system for the blind. It is also a signal for drivers to yield to the pedestrian. Nonprofit organization, Lighthouse of Manasota has trained over 600 people in using the cane for orientation and mobility. They hosted the White Cane Awareness Walk on Bradenton’s Riverwalk, Sunday.

“It celebrates the law that was created to make it safe for people with white canes, guide dogs, orthopedic aids or wheelchairs to cross the street safely,” said Lighthouse of Manasota’s, Richard Draper.

Lighthouse of Manasota helps people with all types of vision impairments and helps them succeed in society.