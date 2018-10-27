Tree of Life synagogue’s connection to the Suncoast

SARASOTA- The devastating shooting Saturday morning at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh was felt all over the nation. Here on the Suncoast, one woman is mourning the loss of those in her home synagogue.

“This is a 15 on a scale of one to ten,” said Iris Nahemow. “This one is tough.”

Chair of the Heller CRC, a committee determined to build relationships with other Jewish and religious communities; Nahemow was a member of the Tree of Life synagogue for many years when she lived in Pittsburgh.

“Very tight knit,” continued Nahemow. “That’s part of what is so painful today. You know, I’ve got a knot in my stomach just waiting to see the list of victims of today’s tragedy.

The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee CEO, Howard Tevlowitz says the Jewish community is grieving.

“This tragedy is home, it doesn’t hit, we’re there,” said Tevlowitz.

Tevlowitz says this attack was not only cruel, but cowardly.

“This is our Sabbath,” said Tevlowitz. “This is a place for prayer, a place for peace, a place for families, this is a place for celebrations, not for hate.”

In the wake of the deadly shooting, The Jewish Federation of Sarasota Manatee plans on increasing security at local synagogues.

“To get into specifics would be wrong because we’re talking about security,” said Tevlowitz. “but it’s something that is high on our priority list right now,”

Despite the hateful attack, Nahemow’s prayers are hopeful.

“Please, please be kind to the people who have been left behind who are going to be traumatized by this,” said Nahemow.” This isn’t how we were meant to live. We should be here for each other not against each other.”