Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in Sarasota

SARASOTA- Hundreds of people piled into Bethlehem Baptist Church in Sarasota to see Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Andrew Gillum.

If you average all of the recent polls, it appears that Mayor Gillum has a slight lead over former congressman Ron DeSantis in the race for the Florida’s governor. Gillum spoke to hundreds of voters about the importance of heading to the polls.

“I got to tell you, polls are not my friend,” said Gillum. “I don’t believe in them. In the democratic primary there want a single poll showing me ahead. In fact, the polls before Election Day showed me seven points behind my closest opponent. We ended up nearly four points ahead, right, when the votes were cast. One of the reasons were on this bus tour, is to recognize the only poll that matters is the one on Election Day.”

Mayor Gillum’s stop on the Suncoast was part of his bus tour all throughout Florida.