11 killed in Pittsburgh synagogue attack

11 people were killed this morning when a lone gunman walked into a Pennsylvania synagogue and opened fire. It happened as a service was being held at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

According to law enforcement officials 46-year-old Robert Bowers carried out the attack. FBI officials at the this time says Bowers’ full motive still unknown.

Bob Jones, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s office in Pittsburgh said the scene of Saturday’s shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation was “the most horrific crime scene I have seen” in 22 years with the FBI.

Sources tell NBC News that the suspect was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and multiple handguns.