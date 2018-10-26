Woman who stole $139,000 from company that gave her a 2nd chance gets 10 years

SARASOTA – A thief that stole more than $130,000 from a Sarasota company that gave her a second chance received a 10–year prison sentence.

The woman received that sentence because she stole $139,000 and nearly bankrupted the Sarasota company that gave her a new lease on life after she was convicted of stealing from a previous job.

47–yr–old Susan Humberson pleaded guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by 20 years of probation. According to court records, Progressive Paint Inc. hired Humberson after she was released from prison following her 2010 conviction of stealing $186,000 from her employer, Inline Filling Systems of Venice. In 2017, Progressive Paint officials discovered that she had stolen money from them to spend lavishly on herself, and also to pay restitution to the former employer, Inline Systems.

