Suspicious item closes bank

North Port police said that around 10 AM Friday, a man entered the Bank of America in the Northport Village Shopping Center. Authorities say the man handed an employee some paperwork that allegedly contained the word “bomb”.

“The security guard took that envelope, placed it outside the facility, called us, they evacuated the building. Since then, we’ve been working with Sarasota County bringing in their bomb specialty unit to check the package out and make sure that it is hopefully just some writing on an envelope.”

The incident caught the eyes of workers at nearby businesses in the square.

“We saw all the bank employees walk right in front of our office so, I know them. I went out and asked them and they said there was a bomb threat.” Jennifer Trott, a Kevin Russell Law Office Employee said.

Taylor said responders were prepared for the worst.

“We’ve been seeing a lot of this across the country really. You know, some of it more serious than other times. So, we do take it seriously but we try to keep it in context that hopefully this isn’t really something that will explode. But anytime there’s that possibility, there’s a little bit of anxiousness.

Authorities say the envelope was only suspicious and not an explosive. The man who left the document was identified after returning to the scene. He claims that he wanted the bank to fax some information about explosive to federal authorities. There are currently no charges being filed.