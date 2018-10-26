Suncoast red tide forcing industry to look elsewhere for stone crabs

MANATEE COUNTY – Experts say the edibility of stone crabs may not be affected by red tide, but their location would be. That seems to be the case, at least early in stone crab season. It has affected the crabbers’ location, as well.

Crabbers have had to travel to places like the Crystal River area, where stone crabs have been abundant. Crabbers in that area are averaging about 2,000 pounds a day.

Karen Bell, the owner of AP Bell Fishing Boats told SNN that she had one crabber come back with just 10 claws for a days’ work. The lack of crabs here on the Suncoast is pushing the price up to about $15 a pound at some places.