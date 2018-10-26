Suncoast red tide forcing industry to look elsewhere for stone crabs

By
Don Brennan
-
0
90

MANATEE COUNTY – Experts say the edibility of stone crabs may not be affected by red tide, but their location would be. That seems to be the case, at least early in stone crab season. It has affected the crabbers’ location, as well.

Crabbers have had to travel to places like the Crystal River area, where stone crabs have been abundant. Crabbers in that area are averaging about 2,000 pounds a day.

Karen Bell, the owner of AP Bell Fishing Boats told SNN that she had one crabber come back with just 10 claws for a days’ work. The lack of crabs here on the Suncoast is pushing the price up to about $15 a pound at some places.

Previous articleWoman who stole $139,000 from company that gave her a 2nd chance gets 10 years
Next articleBrunch On The Bay time and date has been set
Don Brennan
Don Brennan
http://www.snntv.com/don-brennan/
Don got his start in the television while working in production for the WWE in Connecticut, while also working overnights at WSTC 1400 News Radio. He moved to Florida to pursue a Master’s Degree while working in sales for the Miami Heat. Don got back in to radio after earning his degree by going to work for Sportsradio 560WQAM in Miami. He worked his way up to become a beat reporter for the Florida Marlins, then the Miami Heat, while also covering the Miami Hurricanes, Florida Panthers, and Miami Dolphins. As he worked in radio, he became a reporter for a High School Sports television show on CBS4 in Miami. Don then went into TV full-time as a sports anchor/reporter at ABC 7 in Fort Myers for 4 years, and then at ABC 7 in Sarasota for 10 years. Don began at SNN in July of 2017. When he is not working he enjoys time with his two sons, Trey(13) and Logan(11), and two dogs, Mia and Venus.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here