Suncoast plastic surgeon strives to bring breast cancer patients back to normal life

SARASOTA- “I am the face of breast cancer, I treat breast cancer patients, my name is Dr. Alissa Shulman at Sovereign Plastic Surgery.”

She may have pink streaks in her hair for October, But for Dr. Alissa Shulman, every month is dedicated to serving breast cancer patients.

She said, “I love to make women look good and feel pretty. I went to art school before all of this so I love to sculpt and I want patients to feel good about themselves afterwards.”

It’s a struggle for many who underwent a mastectomy, completely removing one or both breasts.

“…a lumpectomy, where they’ve only taken part of the breast,” she said.

Specializing in plastic reconstructive surgery, Dr. Shulman said the first and most important step is a consultation, looking at the full picture.

“Then we go through various different steps of the process. Most full reconstructions,” she said.

Most patients choose ‘expander reconstruction’ using silicone implants.

She said, “There was always issues with them back in the 80s. They are now completely different silicone and I find them completely safe.”

She said communication is key and encourages patients to meet with her several times before and after surgery.

“I can’t change the fact that they have breast cancer but I want to make sure they have something to hope for afterwards, which is at least as good as they started with or even better if I can,” she said.

It’s one step closer back to normal life for patients.

“That makes people feel better, get back to their job, get back to their family, get back to exercise, and as long as we focus on the positive and try to make sure that we’ve taken care of the negative, they feel better,” she said.