Teal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween safe for children with food allergies

SARASOTA- According to Food Allergy Research and Education, up to 15 million Americans have food allergies. The Teal Pumpkin Project allows children with food allergies or restrictions to still get a treat this Halloween.

For parents like Christine Belville, Halloween is something she looks forward to every year.

“It’s a fun holiday for us,” said Belville. “My older kids love to be there to be there to give out the candy or the treats as well.”

But for children with food allergies, trick-or-treating for candy isn’t always an option.

“Those poor kids walk up to someone house and say ‘trick-or-treat’ and there’s nothing there for them,” said Belville.

Belville began handing out “trinkets” to trick-or-treaters in 1995.

“There were so many kids that were coming up and they were saying ‘oh, my child can’t have candy, or my child doesn’t like candy,” said Belville. “So I started out with stickers and pencils and things like that and I always had two separate containers.”

Years later, she’s keeping up the tradition and participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project.

“It’s excellent because they still get to dress up and participate and they’re still getting a treat,” said Belville.

Food allergies can be fatal, for Belville, keeping children safe and included is worth taking the easy step to fill up an extra container.

“I have both containers right there and I say ‘ok, now it’s you choice, you choose what you would like’ and a lot of kids are like ‘really?,” said Belville. ”

For those participating in the Teal Pumpkin Project or are looking for non-food treats for their children, Food Allergy Research and Education has an interactive map to add or find those locations.