Feel Good Friday: Piano Friends Halloween Dress-up

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time with members of Piano Friends at Twice’s Nice in Sarasota.

The group will be dressing up for a scary good time to celebrate Halloween at their monthly gathering on Oct. 27 at Piano Distributors, 4223 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The members of Piano Friends will take turns playing their favorite spooky piano music to observe the holiday. One of the scheduled special guests appearing at the event is Eleonora Lvov, an international virtuoso concert performer.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Piano Friend member Debye Bernard says the public is invited and is encouraged to wear their favorite costume and enjoy the gathering.

Bernard says the group is made up of amateur pianists who have just recently taken up the instrument to people who have played professionally and have tickled the keys for decades.

Bernard’s day job includes running the Twice’s Nice resale shop at 1480 Fruitville Road. She talks about the Halloween event during the segment. The dress rehearsal for the Halloween was held in the shop, which includes a pair of pianos.

A baby grand piano was in there until recently, she says, until was recently sold.

