Feel Good Friday: Piano Friends Halloween Dress-up

By
Grant Boxleitner
-
0
172

SARASOTA – In this week’s edition of Feel Good Friday, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time with members of Piano Friends at Twice’s Nice in Sarasota.

The group will be dressing up for a scary good time to celebrate Halloween at their monthly gathering on Oct. 27 at Piano Distributors, 4223 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.

The members of Piano Friends will take turns playing their favorite spooky piano music to observe the holiday. One of the scheduled special guests appearing at the event is Eleonora Lvov, an international virtuoso concert performer.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Piano Friend member Debye Bernard says the public is invited and is encouraged to wear their favorite costume and enjoy the gathering.

Bernard says the group is made up of amateur pianists who have just recently taken up the instrument to people who have played professionally and have tickled the keys for decades.

Bernard’s day job includes running the Twice’s Nice resale shop at 1480 Fruitville Road. She talks about the Halloween event during the segment. The dress rehearsal for the Halloween was held in the shop, which includes a pair of pianos.

A baby grand piano was in there until recently, she says, until was recently sold.

Catch Feel Good Friday, weekly on SNN, the Suncoast News Network.

Previous articleTeal Pumpkin Project makes Halloween safe for children with food allergies
Next articleAmendment Seven: Public colleges and universities
Grant Boxleitner
Grant Boxleitner
http://www.snntv.com/grant-boxleitner/
Grant Boxleitner is the SNN evening news anchor. He joined the SNN news team in October 2009 as a reporter and fill-in anchor. Boxleitner covered the British tourist murders, a story that made international headlines. He was a member of the SNN reporting team that won a Telly Award for the 10th anniversary 9/11 special about the Suncoast’s connections to the terrorist attacks. He also covered 2012 visits to Sarasota by Mitt Romney and Vice President Joe Biden. Boxleitner was named co-anchor of the SNN Morning Edition in March 2014. He anchored SNN's live 2016 Florida Presidential Preference Primary coverage and anchored coverage of live speeches from the candidates throughout the campaign. In March 2016, he was named SNN evening news anchor. He hosts the weekly SNN feature segment, "Feel Good Friday." You hear his voice at Ed Smith Stadium as the public address announcer for the Baltimore Orioles spring training games. Boxleitner has been a journalist in Southwest Florida since 1997. He joined WBBH-TV NBC-2 in Fort Myers as a reporter in September 2006, fulfilling a longtime career goal of breaking into television news after beginning his career in newspapers. Boxleitner grew up in Marengo, Ill., and is a U.S. Army veteran, completing a combat mission during Desert Storm. He earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in journalism and political science from Northern Illinois University. During his time in Florida, he completed a master’s degree in media and journalism studies at USF-St. Petersburg. When he’s not on the air, you may find him working out at the YMCA, eating in a Suncoast restaurant or spending time with family and friends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here