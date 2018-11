MANATEE COUNTY – Manatee deputies responded to a two-car collision Thursday night, that included a deputy cruiser.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of 57th Street East and State Road 64 East in Bradenton.

Four emergency units responded to the scene, and discovered one of the damaged cars to be a deputy cruiser.

Clean-up took just under a hour to clear, with no known injuries at this time.