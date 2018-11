SARASOTA – Brunch on the Bay is scheduled for Sunday, November 4th. The annual fundraiser for college scholarships at the University of South Florida Sarasota–Manatee will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at USF – Sarasota Manatee. Tickets and tables are still available.

This is the event’s 25th anniversary. It has produced more than 1,700 scholarships totaling in excess of $1 million and created a scholarship endowment totaling $1.3 million.