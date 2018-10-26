Barwin lawyers retrieve thousands of text messages, few city-related

By
Don Brennan
-
0
31

SARASOTA – Sarasota’s City Manager did use his personal cellphone to text city business, but his lawyers argue it was not enough to fall under the sunshine law umbrella.

Tom Barwin’s legal team released text messages Wednesday about city business on the city manager’s personal cell phone.

More than 17,000 text messages over the past 6 years were retrieved, but only 14 were city–related, the Herald Tribune has learned.

Michael Barfield, president of the Florida American Civil Liberties Union, filed a lawsuit last month alleging Barwin’s failure to produce city–related discussions broke the state’s open records laws. Barwin’s lawyers said the small number of texts that could possibly be interpreted as city–related do not meet Florida’s definition of public records, but the city manager asked them to make them available to the public for the sake of transparency.

