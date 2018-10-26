Arrest made in connection with pipe bomb mailings

NBC NEWS – A man in Florida was taken into custody Friday and will be charged in connection with the series of bombs found this week addressed to critics of President Donald Trump, law enforcement officials said shortly after the latest two devices were found.

NBC news is reporting the man, identified as Cesar Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, FL, is currently in custody.

It is also confirmed to NBC that DNA evidence played a roll in his arrest.

Two more packages containing explosive devices were discovered Friday, one in Florida addressed to Sen. Cory Booker and another in New York addressed to former U.S. Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, officials said.

The package mailed to Clapper was addressed to CNN’s New York offices, according to a picture obtained by NBC New York, and discovered at a postal facility in Midtown Manhattan.

The New York Police Department said Friday morning that they were responding to a possible device at the postal facility at 52nd St. and 8th Ave. in Manhattan, about six blocks away from the Time Warner Center, where CNN is located. The explosive device is the second to be addressed to news network this week.

Federal authorities will hold a press conference at 2:30.