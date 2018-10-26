Amendment Seven: Public colleges and universities

SARASOTA- Amendment Seven on this year’s ballot is three amendments rolled into one vote. The first part of the amendment would waive certain education expenses to the surviving children or spouse of first responders or military members.

“It would allow armed forces survivors and their families,” Alcock said. “to take advantage of some of the state benefits like free tuition in the SUS (State University System) Institutions. It also broadens the definition of first responders to include paramedics and EMT’s that are not currently within that definition.”

Also included in the ballot measure is the requirement of a supermajority vote to raise tuition and fees.

“Right now you do need a 50% majority of the board of trustees and the state board of governors if you’re going to raise tuition or fees at a school, this would convert that to a supermajority requirement.”

The last section of the amendment would bring recognition to the State Colleges of Florida, currently the only system not in the state constitution.

“It’s just officially recognizes the governance of our system by the state board of education and a local district board of trustees,” Jamie Smith said. “And the reason why that is so important is it allows us to respond to local workforce and academic needs.”

Passing this would make it harder for lawmakers to bring radical changes to the State College of Florida.

“The President has sent a message to our college community to make them aware of what Amendment seven is,” Smith said. “And the Florida College System as a whole as well as the Presidents are supporting the passage of amendment 7.”

New College of Florida Political Science Professor Frank Alcock says the amendment has a wide range of support and opposition.

“This is a mixed bag,” Alcock said. “There are some benefits that are fairly popular although they’re not that huge in terms of the changes. Florida FEA the major education union is against this one, but there is an association of colleges that’s actually for it because of the latter part.”

