LEON COUNTY – The Mega Millions may have reset, but the Powerball jackpot is still growing!

No one won in Wednesday night’s drawing, so the next jackpot for Saturday night is worth an estimated $750 million!

That’s an estimated cash value of $428.6 million after no one won on Wednesday.

The winning numbers drawn Wednesday night were 56, 53, 45, 21 and 3, and the Powerball was 22.

According to the Powerball website, there were $2 million winners in Florida so check those tickets.