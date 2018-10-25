Sarasota County Administrator get praise and raise in first job evaluation

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
78

SARASOTA – Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis received praise and a raise in his first job evaluation.

Lewis receives a three percent raise, bringing his pay to nearly $201,000 a year after becoming the county’s top official.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the County Commission told Lewis yesterday, that he has done an excellent job meeting their needs, executing policy, and supervising staff.

A unanimous board voted to renew Lewis’ contract and increase his annual salary of $195,000 by 3 percent, bumping his pay to nearly $201,000.

Lewis joined the county as an assistant administrator in April 2017 after serving almost six years as the city manager in North Port.

Previous articleThe Powerball jackpot still growing
Next articleHigh concentrations of red tide back on the Suncoast
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here