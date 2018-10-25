Sarasota County Administrator get praise and raise in first job evaluation

SARASOTA – Sarasota County Administrator Jonathan Lewis received praise and a raise in his first job evaluation.

Lewis receives a three percent raise, bringing his pay to nearly $201,000 a year after becoming the county’s top official.

According to the Herald-Tribune, the County Commission told Lewis yesterday, that he has done an excellent job meeting their needs, executing policy, and supervising staff.

A unanimous board voted to renew Lewis’ contract and increase his annual salary of $195,000 by 3 percent, bumping his pay to nearly $201,000.

Lewis joined the county as an assistant administrator in April 2017 after serving almost six years as the city manager in North Port.