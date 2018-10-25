Reports of red tide hit Manatee and Northern Sarasota County beaches

MANATEE COUNTY – Red tide just seems to continue to makes its way to the Suncoast beaches.

Florida Fish and Wildlife says the appearance of red tide has been reported at Manatee County and Northern Sarasota County beaches.

Cortez Beach on Anna Maria Island had the most effects of red tide as the water had yellow brownish color.

The mild hazard yellow flag was up at Lido Beach and Sarasota County Lifeguard says the flag has to go up at the slightest hint of red tide.

Siesta Key Beach waters were a little yellow and beachgoers still swam.

Here is the link myfwc.com/redtidestatus