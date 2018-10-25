Political Corner: Local Republican leader likes chances in midterms

Grant Boxleitner
SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner discussed the GOP ticket in the statewide contests and the Suncoast with Sarasota County Republican Party Vice Chair Jack Brill.

Brill pointed to a local Republican advantage in returned absentee ballots, along with what happened this fall with the Brett Cavanaugh hearings as reasons the local GOP base is motivated and should deliver big wins in the midterm election.

He says he expects one more visit to the Suncoast by the statewide candidates, including governor hopeful Ron DeSantis and the constitutional officers, along with Governor Rick Scott if he’s not still dealing with the hurricane recovery in the Panhandle.

Scott – winding down his second term as governor – is trying to unseat incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson.

Brill also mentioned President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit on Halloween to Fort Myers to campaign for DeSantis and other GOP hopefuls.

The Republicans are planning what Brill calls a “Victory Party” at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota on election night. All of the local candidates, including county commission, state house and U.S. congressional districts.

One of the races being watched closely on the Suncoast is Republican incumbent U.S. House Rep. Vern Buchanan and Democratic challenger David Shapiro.

 

 

