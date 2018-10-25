Palmetto man arrested for sexual activity with minor

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
2895

MANATEE COUNTY – A Palmetto man has been arrested for sexual activity with minor.

Pinellas County detectives say 22–yr–old Luis Salitre–Hernandez engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with the victim at three locations throughout Pinellas County and one location in Manatee County.

The victim was between the ages of 5 and 10–years–old at the time of the incidents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crimes occurred between Aug. 2012 and Jan. 2018.

Salitre–Hernandez is charged with three counts of capital sexual battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation

Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

