Palmetto man arrested for sexual activity with minor

MANATEE COUNTY – A Palmetto man has been arrested for sexual activity with minor.

Pinellas County detectives say 22–yr–old Luis Salitre–Hernandez engaged in inappropriate sexual activity with the victim at three locations throughout Pinellas County and one location in Manatee County.

The victim was between the ages of 5 and 10–years–old at the time of the incidents.

According to the sheriff’s office, the crimes occurred between Aug. 2012 and Jan. 2018.

Salitre–Hernandez is charged with three counts of capital sexual battery and two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation