Justin Mosely emcees SCLO ‘Share the Light’ Luncheon

SARASOTA – Thursday Second Chance Last Opportunity hosted its 23rd annual Share the Light luncheon.

Chief Meteorologist Justin Mosely emceed the event with Victoria Finley.

This was Justin’s fourth year co-hosting the event, which is SCLO’s biggest annual fundraiser.

The event featured silent and live auctions and Saxophonist Marlon Boone.

This year’s luncheon featured several honorees, including Sarah Kupiec and Rochelle Taylor Curley, for their outstanding work in our community.

“I like to think of these people as gems in the community,” Mosely said, “because they give so much of themselves back to our community to the people who are truly in need.”

To learn more about Second Chance Last Opportunity, visit their website.