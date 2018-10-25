Friday Football Fever: Game of The Week Preview, Venice at Palmetto

PALMETTO – On Friday night at Harllee Stadium, two of the most explosive offenses on the Sun-coast will square off, as the Palmetto Tigers host the Venice Indians.

Venice is trying to record their third consecutive district title for the first time in school history. Meanwhile Palmetto has a chance to knock off the top squad in the 7A district 11.

“We’re hoping that our kids have improved enough over this past year, to be able to stand toe to toe with them this year and go get this one,” said Palmetto head coach Dave Marino.