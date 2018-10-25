FBA Festival showcases local high school marching bands

This Saturday, you can watch all Suncoast bands perform at Lakewood Ranch.

Marco La Manno
BRADENTON – Our local students continue to work hard on their halftime performances, and this Saturday, you can watch all Suncoast bands perform. Judges will assess all participating bands to help them get better for the rest of the season, which is especially helpful for the more competitive bands.

WHEN: Saturday, Oct. 27, 4:45PM – 9:00PM
WHERE: Lakewood Ranch High School, 5500 Lakewood Ranch Blvd, Bradenton, FL

Pricing is as follows:

ADULTS: $7
KIDS: $5
MIDDLE SCHOOL BAND STUDENTS: FREE with a voucher from their band director

