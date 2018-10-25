Charlotte County schools tax referendum rally

PORT CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte County public schools tax referendum is creating quite the movement for teachers across the county.

Coined ‘Vote YES for Success’ by school officials, teachers from two public elementary schools and two educational centers spent Thursday evening rallying street corners in Port Charlotte for support.

The referendum will ask voters to approve a request for an additional 1 million dollars in property taxes, which will come to about seven dollar per month for the average household.

Vineland elementary teacher Samantha Ulrich said strong schools will equal a strong community.

“The amount of money that we have to put in to our classrooms, I spend at least in the beginning of the year, anywhere from 200 to 300 dollars to get my room set up, making sure I have all the supplies my students need, it’s just the little things that are in a classroom that not many people realize that we need every day,” said Ulrich.

Ulrich added you can find the referendum as the last item on your November 6th ballot.

Charlotte County school staff added they plan to continue their rallying efforts every day, up until Election Day.