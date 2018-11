SARASOTA – The International Chalk Festival will make a one–time return to downtown Sarasota

Organizers postponed the festival which takes place annually in Venice, due to red tide concerns.

The Herald-Tribune is reporting it will take place April 5th to the 7th of 2019 in Burns Square, then resume in Venice the following November 2019.

That means it will overlap with the opening weekend of the Sarasota Film Festival.

The festival began in Sarasota in 2007, then moved to Venice in 2014.