Amendment 6: Providing rights to crime victims; judges

SARASOTA COUNTY- Amendments 6 to 13 were placed on your ballots by Florida’s Constitutional Revision Commission, and many of these Amendments have multiple laws bundled into one vote, including Amendment 6. The first part of this Amendment is better known as Marsy’s law and provides rights for crime victims.

“They would be able to have more notice in a particular case,” Rushing said. “And have some actual rights as to due process.”

Sarasota County Clerk Karen Rushing says the current slow-moving court process is stressful for victims, and providing these rights to victims can be a small comfort during the process.

“It’s a very frustrating experience,” Rushing said. “And it’s difficult for practitioners like myself to really offer advice and support that is something that they appreciate because of course they want it to be faster.”

But that’s not where Amendment 6 ends, It raises the mandatory retirement age for judges from 70 to 75. And makes changes to judicial deference… a precedent known as the chevron doctrine.

“If our legislature or if congress were to pass a law that remains vague on certain areas of interpretation,” Alcock said. “And an administrative agency interprets that in a way the court finds reasonable they should defer to that.”

Passing this amendment gives interpretation power to the state courts.

“Demand that they substitute their own judgement for an administrative agencies judgement,” Alcock said. “In a way it’s almost like forcing the court to if not legislate to administrate from the bench.”

So remember when you head to the polls, your voting on the entire amendment.

“You’re not just voting on Marsy’s Law and victim’s rights,” Alcock said. “But your voting to block an important supreme court precedent.”

If you want to take a look at your ballot you can get a sample ballot online:

Manatee County: https://www.votemanatee.com/Election-Information/Sample-Ballots

Sarasota County: https://www.sarasotavotes.com/precinctfinder.aspx

Charlotte County: https://www.charlottevotes.com/Portals/Charlotte/State%20Senate%20District%2026%20Sample%20Ballot.pdf