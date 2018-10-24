Suspicious packages sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and CNN New York

NBC NEWS – A series of suspicious packages that appear to be working explosives were sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN’s New York newsroom in the last day, officials said.

The first package intercepted was addressed to the former presidential candidate and discovered on Tuesday near the Clintons’ home in Chappaqua, New York, a suburb of New York City. A second was addressed to Obama and intercepted in Washington, D.C., the FBI and Secret Service said in a statement.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such. Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them,” the statement said.

“The Secret Service has initiated a full scope criminal investigation that will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible.”

The New York bureau of the FBI tweeted that they are aware of the situation and are working with other law enforcement agencies to investigate.

On Wednesday morning, CNN’s New York City newsroom was evacuated and the NYPD’s bomb squad was called following reports of an explosive device.

A senior White House official told NBC News that President Trump has been briefed on the situation and they are taking it “extremely seriously.”

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” added White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”