Sarasota Schools set guidelines for transgender student protocol

Don Brennan
SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County Schools plans to release a set of gender guidelines this week.

Students will be allowed to use the bathrooms and locker rooms that match their preferred gender identity. This gives transgender students more security and assurance that they will be identified by their preferred gender identity. Students will be addressed by the name and gender that they prefer.

Altough Superintendent Todd Bowden will send the guidelines to principals and administrators this morning, School Board Chairwoman Bridget Ziegler took issue with Bowden’s decision not to publicize the guidelines or go before the board with them.

