FDOT emergency road closure in downtown Sarasota due to pipe collapse

UPDATE – The southbound lanes of US 301 from Fruitville Rd to Main St are now open for travel after repairs were made to the roadway.

EARLIER –

SARASOTA – Traffic alert in downtown Sarasota.

The southbound lanes of 301 between Main Street and Fruitville Road are closed due to a pipe collapse.

Traffic was at a standstill throughout Wednesday afternoon along Washington and Fruitville road, prompting the use of traffic guards at the intersection.

The county expects the closure to remain throughout the weekend.

Traffic back-ups are to be expected and motorists are asked to find alternate routes if at all possible.