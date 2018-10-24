Red Tide Forum Held in Venice

VENICE – Although the effects of Red Tide are starting to decrease, more than 100 Venice residents showed up to Wednesday’s Red Tide Forum looking for answers, someone to blame, and maybe hope that it’ll be gone for good.

“There’s always the desire to find the culprit and hold them responsible and get it corrected. The unfortunate part here is that the culprit is nature and we don’t have control over nature. What we do with fertilizer of our septic tanks out is not anywhere near enough to cause the trouble,” Dr. Ron Musselman, emeritus professor from Franklin and Marshall College and PhD chemist said.

Local resident JoEllyn Bavosa would’ve liked to have learned a bit more from the presentation.

“I think there’s a lot of factors going on that we’re unaware of. I think some of it has to do with climate. I think it has to do with the currents as well; I agree with him (Musselman),” she said.

While attendees may have been hoping to hear a solution, Musselman feels there isn’t one at this time.

“I present information and I’m sorry. If a solution had popped out, I would’ve said it. But, right now, I don’t see a solution,” Musselman said.