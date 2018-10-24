Reconstruction another in series of setbacks for businesses

Don Brennan
VENICE – Where there is construction, there are often delays. Downtown Venice is no different.

The reconstruction of Venice, Miami and Tampa avenues coupled with the red tide and rainy weather already had businesses struggling, and further delays bring a harsher impact.

The City Engineer told the city council that the overall project is about 3 weeks behind schedule. The first phase, the paving of the eastbound side, should be done by November 10th. The westbound paving is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

The overall project is scheduled for final completion next March about three weeks behind schedule.

