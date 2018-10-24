Political Corner: Local democratic activist sees enthusiasm ahead of vote

SARASOTA – In this edition of Political Corner, SNN’s Grant Boxleitner discussed the upcoming midterm election with precinct captain and Democratic Party activist Lou Grossman.

Grossman, who volunteers in Sarasota County, says he’s seeing lots of excitement on the campaign trail for the blue party. He’s been hitting the pavement every weekend, meeting voters and sharing issues with strangers.

Grossman says he’s been to candidate events and neighborhood canvassing efforts for state hopefuls, including Senator Bill Nelson, governor candidate and Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, Dist. 72 State Representative Margaret Good and Dist. 74 candidate Tony Mowry.

Grossman also talked about the early voting sights on the Suncoast, where volunteers are there to show support for the ticket.

He tells SNN that Gillum will be making another Suncoast visit at 9 a.m. Saturday, this time at Bethlehem Baptist Church in north Sarasota. The public is invited to attend, Grossman said.

“I think Nelson will run well,” Grossman added.

Early voting is now underway in Charlotte, Manatee and Sarasota counties. The election is Nov. 6. Grossman says some days, the Democratic Party offices in the county are packed with people.

SNN will be interviewing Sarasota County Republican Party Vice Chair Jack Brill later this week in Political Corner to get his take on the GOP, which holds a voting majority in Sarasota County and typically wins most of the races on the ballot.