Opposition to tourism funds going to stadium repairs

SARASOTA – Amid opposition from Suncoast businesses devastated by red tide, the Sarasota County Commission voted to use tourism money to repair Ed Smith Stadium.

The spring training home of the Baltimore Orioles, will need $16.5 million in repairs over the next 10 years, and the commission voted unanimously to earmark money for the project.

It was a vote met by objections of business owners who wanted the county commission to keep the funds in the tourism promotions budget after red tide devastated businesses and hotels on the Suncoast.

The sports stadium, which currently gets 16 percent of tourist tax collections, will now get 16 to 21 percent.

