New Mote Marine Aquarium coming to Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA – Hoping to spark a marine science and technology movement in Southwest Florida, Mote Marine Laboratory is making an expansive move.

Sarasota county commissioners approved Mote Marine Laboratory’s Nathan Benderson Park land term proposal Wednesday afternoon for the new Mote ‘SEA’, Science Education Aquarium.

Sarasota County Parks and Recreation’s Nicole Rissler says the plans have been inclusive from the git-go.

“During the process of developing this term sheet, a variety of people worked on it including representatives and attorneys from mote as well as representatives and attorneys from Sarasota county,” said Rissler.

Mote now has a path to formalize a full lease and conveyance agreement on the 12 acres of county land by January 30th 2019.

Mote Vice President Dan Bebak says the land at Nathan Benderson Park just seemed like a natural fit.

“There’s a tremendous amount of infrastructure that’s already there, a lot of transportation improvements, and one of the advantages is to realty have the aquarium be much more accessible to a broader audience of people throughout the region,” said Bebak.

Once all land-use approvals are complete and Mote has raised the necessary funds, construction of the ‘much more interactive’ 110,000 square foot Science Education Aquarium will commence.

“I think it’s going to be a wonderful attraction, a wonderful education experience for visitors and for school children alike,” said Bebak.

mote marine says some of their new features will include resource centers for teachers and students, an educational gallery with augmented reality technology and more than 100,000 gallons of exhibits featuring marine life.

Estimated construction commencement is slated for the end of 2019, with Mote expecting the building to contribute nearly $28 million to the economy annually.

“We are excited from a staff perspective to work collaboratively with Mote on the next steps,” said Rissler

As for the existing 40-year-old city island campus, it will be transformed into an international marine science technology and innovation park, allowing more visiting scientists.