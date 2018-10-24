Halloween safety guidelines from the FDLE

By
Don Brennan
SUNCOAST – If you’re worried about your child knocking on the door of a sex offender or predator this Halloween we have some tips. You can check to see where sex offenders and sex predators live before you and your kids go trick or treating.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has a special database that is easy to use.
Parents and guardians can visit the FDLE’S Sexual Offenders and Predators website to see a list of all registered sex offenders and predators living within a five-mile radius.
Florida law prohibits sex offenders from giving out candy or other items to children on Halloween.

In addition to knowing where sex offenders are before sending children out to trick or treat, law enforcement also recommends that children go with a group or with a trusted adult.

