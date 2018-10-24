Check the sex offender registry before Trick-or-Treating this Halloween

MANATEE COUNTY- Knocking on neighbors’ doors for candy is a treat, but knowing where registered sex offenders are is an easy trick to keep your kids safe.

“All parents need to be aware of who’s living in their neighborhood,” said Manatee County Sheriff’s spokesperson, Randy Warren. “It’s just good practice, to know who your neighbors are.”

According to The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, there are over 700,000 registered sex offenders in the U.S. On a night like Halloween, Warren says kids need supervision.

“Know where they’re going,” said Warren. “Don’t just let them wander around in a neighborhood, where there is always that potential of something terrible happening.”

Parents can visit the department of law enforcement’s sexual offenders and predators website to see a list of all registered sex offenders living within a five-mile radius.

“Put in your address; find out who’s living down the street,” said Warren. “They have to register, so that information is public”

Knowing where sex offenders are, is one way to keep children safe while trick-or-treating, Warren offers these safety tips.

“Know where your kids are, stay with them,” said Warren. “If you see something suspicious, let us know.”

Florida Law prohibits sex offenders from giving out candy to kids on Halloween and Warren says offenders have rules to follow.

“So on a night like Halloween, they need to be laying low somewhere else,” said Warren. “They need to turn their lights out and they better not be out there handing out Halloween candy because that’s a direct violation and they will have to face the consequences.”