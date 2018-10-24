Breast cancer survivor turned motherhood into motivation

SARASOTA- “I am the face of Breast Cancer. I am Joanne Hampton and I am a breast cancer survivor”

Early motherhood wasn’t easy for Joanne Hampton.

“Being a mother of a 2 and a 5 year old. You can always imagine running around, always cleaning up and making snacks, and trying to keep up with the ‘mommy and me’ play dates. I could barely take care of myself,” she said.

15 years ago, she visited her doctor to discover the BRCA 1 gene mutation and was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Hampton said it was a time when breast cancer wasn’t a conversation.

Hampton said,”It wasn’t something people spoke about. As if ‘breast’ was a naughty word or something that people just didn’t say.”

So, she turned motherhood into motivation.

“I wasn’t able to go into a dark place and just feel pity for myself. I had to get up. The reality of it was: who would my children grow up to be if they didn’t have their mom,” Hampton said.

Hampton fought hard until her doctor told her four little words: “You are cancer free”.

She said, “I kept saying once this is all over, I’m going to go back to normal. But there is no going back to normal because you’re a whole different person.”

Hampton carries the experience with her everywhere she goes.

“I feel that if I could just touch that one person, whether they’re in a grocery store and I see that they’re going through treatment to say, ‘Hey! I’m 15 years cancer free,” she said.

Hampton encourages women to set aside time to nurture their health.

“I always say if something doesn’t seem right, go with your gut, and ask your doctor, the only silly and stupid question is the one you don’t ask,” Hampton said.