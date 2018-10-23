Ringling College brings filmmakers to Sarasota

By
Kathy Leon
-
0
30

SARASOTA – Ringling College brings filmmakers to Sarasota even with the loss of Florida tax incentives.

Kevin Smith is in the final days of filming for his movie “Killroy was Here” in Sarasota.

It’s a horror film centering on World War II–era graffiti, and part of Studio Lab, an ongoing collaboration between Ringling College and New York–based Semkhor Productions.

Studio Lab pairs Ringling students with industry professionals to work on film, television and web projects.

While the advantage for students is getting hands on experience, the advantage for filmmakers is financing through Studio Lab and Ringling’s film program.

“Killroy was Here” stars professional wrestler Chris Jericho as “The Gator Chaser.”

Previous articleNew parks district in Sarasota
Next articleA Manatee County man now faces murder charge
Kathy Leon
Kathy Leon
http://www.snntv.com/kathy-leon/
New York born, morning anchor Kathy Leon has lived in Florida more than half her life and Sarasota is truly her home. She joined the Herald-Tribune in 2003 after her son was born, choosing to take a break from TV news after 10 years at Sarasota's WWSB, as a reporter and its first morning anchor. But, after a 10 month break, the opportunity to work together with paper and web reporters lured her back. She’s almost done it all; Weekend anchor, morning anchor, executive producer and even a weather forecaster! Along the way Kathy won an Associated Press award for Best Sports story, as well as five others for hard news. Still as a wife, and working mom of 2, she’s always striving to find the right balance. And, with all the resources Sarasota has to offer the hardest part is taking advantage of it all. Contact Kathy at Kathy.Leon@snntv.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here