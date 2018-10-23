SARASOTA – Ringling College brings filmmakers to Sarasota even with the loss of Florida tax incentives.

Kevin Smith is in the final days of filming for his movie “Killroy was Here” in Sarasota.

It’s a horror film centering on World War II–era graffiti, and part of Studio Lab, an ongoing collaboration between Ringling College and New York–based Semkhor Productions.

Studio Lab pairs Ringling students with industry professionals to work on film, television and web projects.

While the advantage for students is getting hands on experience, the advantage for filmmakers is financing through Studio Lab and Ringling’s film program.

“Killroy was Here” stars professional wrestler Chris Jericho as “The Gator Chaser.”