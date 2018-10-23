Reports of ‘shots fired’ prompts security alert at Emma E. Booker Elementary

UPDATE – The Code Red issued this morning for Emma E. Booker Elementary School has been lifted

EARLIER –

SARASOTA – Emma E. Booker is currently in a heightened security status due to police activity near the school, according to a tweet form the Sarasota County School District.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting investigation in the area of 24th Street and Euclid Avenue in Sarasota near the school.

Initial reports were received at 8:59 a.m., of shots fired in the area however, deputies were unable to locate any witnesses or victims. after an investigation, deputies found an injured person inside a home in the 2500 block of 24th Street.

In an abundance of caution, sheriff’s office personnel notified administrators at Emma E. Booker Elementary of the developing incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941.8661.4900 or leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941.366.TIPS.