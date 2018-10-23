SARASOTA – A possible new parks district in Sarasota will only improve the parks, not increase property taxes.

That’s what city officials are insisting.

They say a special parks district would add amenities residents have requested without raising taxes, but opponents believe taxes will increase eventually.

According to the Herald-Tribune, any revenue the parks department generates after approximately $7 million to operate 52 parks is put back into the general fund and could be spent elsewhere at the commission’s discretion.

Under the proposed parks district, revenue could be reinvested strictly into parks.

The City Commission is expected to form the parks district on November 5th.

The district would have its own tax rate.