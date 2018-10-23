Mote land deal close for new aquarium

Kathy Leon
SARASOTA – Mote Marine and Sarasota County are close to a land deal that will pave the way for the new aquarium.

County and Mote officials will present a nonbinding term sheet to the County Commission tomorrow to either lease land near Benderson Park for the new $130 million aquarium for $100 a year or sell it for the same nominal price.

The term sheet does not outline exactly how much land would be leased or owned by Mote, but county officials and Mote representatives earlier this month agreed they would work on the framework of an agreement that would allow the nonprofit to lease and eventually assume ownership of almost 27 acres at the park.

According to the Herald -Tribune, renderings of the aquarium included in the term sheet packet show a multi-level aquarium with classrooms, offices, cafe, terrace seating and aquariums for coral, manatees, crocodiles, otters and sharks.

