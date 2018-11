SARASOTA – Mega millions lines are growing this hour, just like the monster jackpot!

The winning numbers for the record $1.6 Billion dollar Mega Millions will be drawn tonight at 11 p.m.

If there’s just one winning ticket, that person will take home a single lump sum of $904.4 million dollars.

You can also expect the jackpot to reach new historic heights if nobody wins again tonight.