Breast cancer patient credits survival to SCF

BRADENTON -“I am the face of breast cancer. My name is Adrienne DeJean, and I am a breast cancer survivor.”

DeJean is a single mother. “I don’t spend a lot of time taking care of myself,” she said.

Juggling a full–time job working in admissions at the State College of Florida, she never took advantage of the school’s wellness program until last year, when Tampa Bay Mobile Mammography came to campus.

“I knew that I was due for a mammogram and when they came here, I thought , ‘there’s really no excuse for me to not take advantage so I made an appointment and about a week after my appointment, they called me and said you have an irregular mammogram,” she said.

Undergoing three more mammograms, an ultrasound, and biopsy, DeJean was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

“If I hadn’t of made this appointment, it would have gone undiagnosed, possibly for years,” she said.

Jamie Smith, Communications Director at SCF said it’s only a small fraction of how the school serves the community.

“We do breast cancer awareness, we do walks for the American Heart Association, we do various things throughout different months to promote awareness for health,” Smith said.

DeJean, now cancer-free says SCF’s wellness program saved her life.

“Not all companies do this and generally, you’re on your own sometimes too. Just the fact that they offer that where you have no excuses is an amazing thing,” she said.