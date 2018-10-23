After thrilling first set, Out-of-Door Academy advances to Regional Finals

SARASOTA – A first set consisting of nine lead changes, and 18 ties, Out-of-Door Academy defended home court and recorded a 3-0 victory over Fort Myers Canterbury 28-26, 25-19, 25-4.

Facing set point in the roller coaster first set, ODA Sophomore Shelby Fulton finessed a touch shot that skimmed the line, drawing the schools even at 24. Fulton went on to finish the match with 10 kills and eight blocks.

The Thunder registered their first playoff win since 2013. Next up for ODA is the regional finals on Tuesday, October 30th at Naples First Baptist.