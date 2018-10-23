A Manatee County man now faces murder charge

MANATEE COUNTY – A Manatee County man is facing a murder charge in a Labor Day killing.

Nelson Navarro faces the charge in connection to the death of 37–yr–old Maria De Jesus, who was found bleeding with broken bones and a deep wound to her forehead.

A weapon was found at the scene in Bradenton but no suspect, although Navarro was seen loading a vehicle with belongings while De Jesus cried for help.

De Jesus was transported to Blake Medical Center and died Sept. 9 as a result of her injuries.

Navarro was located at a relative’s house in Dalton, Georgia, and arrested for suspected grand theft auto.

He was later extradited to Manatee County.

The area medical examiner has now established probable cause for homicide, and Navarro was charged with murder Sunday.

He remains in the Manatee County Jail.