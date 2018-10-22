Sarasota Crew medals at the Head of the Charles

SARASOTA – Sarasota Crew medals during the largest two day regatta in the world, the Head of the Charles in Boston.

Over 10,000 rowers from around the world flocked to Boston for the prestigious three mile race winding under bridges and up the Charles River.

Out of a field of 85 in their event , Sarasota Crew’s Mens Youth 8+ took third place.

After time trialing, and seat racing for a spot in the boat, Sarasota Crew’s 8+ could only practice their lineup together a handful of times because of red tide.

But, in a sport where timing and unison is everything, it all clicked on Sunday and the team of Harry Schofield, Logan Brown, Alex DeGrado, Owen Corr, Marlon Bayer, Malakai Leon, Sam Napoliello, Will West and Cox Grace Menke took home the bronze.

Twelve other rowers from Sarasota Crew also won their spot in their boats and made the trip to Boston.

The Womens 8+ of Junior World Champion Julia Braz, Madeleine Palmer, Bethany Newcomb, Ailbhe O’Grady, Shelby Ernst, Angela Szabo, Eva Harris, Christina Strates, and Cox Cammie Edwards took 11th place in their event.

The Mens 4+, mainly Lightweights, took 36th in a tough headwind. That boat was made up of Jakob Jarczynski, Will Young, Kaden Bowles, Dylan Fagiani and Cox Bennett Rossell, and they like the rest of their teammates qualified their boat for next years race.

Many on this young Sarasota team made the trip to Boston for the first time this year, and most have never rowed in 40 degree weather.

Next up for the team is the Halloween Regatta on the Tampa Bypass.