Margaret Good and other candidates show early voting support

SARASOTA- Early voting for the midterm elections began Monday morning in Sarasota and Desoto counties.

It’s a chance to beat the rush since voter traffic will be spread out during the early voting period.

6 locations are open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Westfield Sarasota Square Mall is one of those locations, where State Representative for House District 72, Margaret Good and Sarasota County Commission candidate, Wesley Beggs appeared Monday to encourage residents to vote.

“We have spent the last 8 months, since the Special Election, talking to voters and really talking about the issues that matter; like public education, the environment. We believe that this message is really resonating with people and that people want to show up and vote,” Margaret Good said.

“I’ve been to all of them (voting locations) at this point today. We’ve had lines at all of them. So, people are excited, they’re energized, they’re ready to get out there and let their voices be heard,” Wesley Beggs said.

Additional locations available for early voting are Venice and North Port Supervisor of Elections, Fruitville Library, and North Sarasota Library.