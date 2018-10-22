Local artist shows red tide sea life devastation through sculpture

By
Jennifer Kveglis
-
0
70

SARASOTA- As red tide levels seem to be decreasing on the Suncoast, one Sarasota artist uses his work to bring residents and visitors back to beaches.

David Skaggs of Dave’s World discovered his passion for sculpting after he had a heart attack.

His doctor recommended him to increase activity levels, so he began walking Siesta Key beach every weekend, collecting remnants of dead sea life. A few months later he constructed the “Red Tide Raptor” among many others.

“It’s all made from fish bones and different things that I found during red tide that washed up on Siesta Key Beach. If you see, the poor thing is crying because so many fish and things had to sacrifice to be on my red tide raptor,” Skaggs said.

Skaggs will showcase the Red Tide Raptor and his other pieces made from recycled materials at the Spanish Point Museum November 1st.

Jennifer Kveglis
Jennifer Kveglis
http://www.snntv.com/jennifer-kveglis/
